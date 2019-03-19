Limerick gardai seek to locate occupants of car who 'ran off' following collision

GARDAI are appealing for help in locating the occupants of a car who fled the scene of a collision on the main Limerick to Newcastle West road.

The black car “rear-ended” a jeep which had stopped to turn off the N21 near Rathkeale at around 5.30pm on Thursday last – March 14.

“The black jeep was stopped and waiting to turn right off the N21. Suddenly it was rear ended by a black car. This car had four people in it all of whom jumped from the car and ran off,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

None of the occupants of the car have been located to date and gardai say efforts to locate them are ongoing.

It’s not known if the occupants of the jeep were injured in the collision.

“Last Thursday was the day before the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend and at that time the roads were very busy. I’m sure there were witnesses to this accident so please, contact investigating gardai,” added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai in Rathkeale can be contacted at (069) 63222.