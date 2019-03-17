Shock at passing of talented Limerick teenager, 18

THERE is a deep sense of sadness and shock at the passing of Damien Carmody from Montpelier.

The 18-year-old passed away peacefully at his home last Thursday. Damien was the eldest son of his loving parents Shirley and Ger.

The Leaving Cert student in St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport was a talented photographer, fisherman and massive Limerick hurling fan.

His Ger is chairman of St Flannan’s Fishing Club. Charlie Lyons, vice-chairman, said Damien has gone fishing many times with his father.

“It is very hard to take. He was a quiet, pleasant, just a lovely young fellow. He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke and was very popular. He was due to be going to an 18th birthday party on Friday night and was looking forward to that. It is very sad for the whole family and all his friends,” said Charlie, who on behalf of St Flannan’s Fishing Club expressed their deepest sympathies to the Carmody family. It is a double tragedy to hit the family as they lost Damien’s grandfather last January.

A post on St Mary’s Secondary School’s Facebook page reads: “The school community is saddened to inform you of the death of a sixth year student, Damien Carmody. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

The school has support structures in place to help students cope with this loss.

Damien had contributed a number of lovely photos to Limerick City Citizens Facebook page. It was created to act as a directory of amazing photos taken by Limerick photographers.

One of its members, Fergal Clohessy dedicated a beautiful photo he took of last night’s fireworks display in the city to Damien. Fergal said Damien contributed some lovely photos to Limerick City Citizens before his passing.

“He had a great eye for photography and the ones he took will not only preserve the moment but preserve his memory too. May he rest in peace,” said Fergal.

Recently predeceased by his loving grandfather Mikey Moloney, Damien is sadly missed by his loving parents Shirley and Ger, his sister Clodagh and brother Dylan, grandparents Mary and Jim Carmody and Mary Moloney, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell this Sunday, March 17, from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Monday, March 18 for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in O’Briens Bridge Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.