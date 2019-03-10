Tributes paid to Clare man killed in Ethiopia plane crash

TRIBUTES have been paid to a County Clare man who was killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia.

Michael Ryan – an engineer with the UN’s World Food programme – was one of the 157 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737 aircraft which was en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

According to various reports, it lost contact with air traffic control just six minutes after taking off shortly after 6.30am this Sunday (Irish time). There were no survivors and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the crash.

While Mr Ryan had been living in Cork in recent times, he is originally from Lahinch in west Clare.

Six other workers from the World Food Programme were also killed in the crash.

“As we mourn, let us reflect that each of these WFP colleagues were willing to travel and work far from their homes and loved ones to help make the world a better place to live. That was their calling, as it is for the rest of the WFP family,” said WFP executive director David Beasley.

The WFP family mourns today -- @WFP staff were among those aboard the Ethiopian Airlines flight. We will do all that is humanly possible to help the families at this painful time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) March 10, 2019

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the incident, and is providing consular assistance to the family of the married father-of-two.

"Michael was a young man committed to the highest ideals of fighting world poverty and providing food for all. Condolences to his family and friends," said Minister Charlie Flanagan who said his thought and prayers were with the families of all the victims.