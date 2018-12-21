Emergency services deployed following house fire in Limerick

AN investigation is underway following a house fire on the northside of Limerick city this Friday morning.

Gardai, paramedics and three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue attended the scene – at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty – within minutes of the alarm being raised at around 6.20am.

The fire was put out within an hour with fire crews returning to Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street shortly before 8am.

There are no reports of any serious injuries and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire which resulted in some damage being caused to the property.