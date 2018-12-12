Limerick punter wins early Christmas present as numbers come up in Euromillions draw

A LIMERICK punter is celebrating after their three lucky numbers were drawn in Tuesday’s Euromillions – ensuring a profitable payout ahead of Christmas.

The BoyleSports customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a €5 bet on the three numbers 4, 7 and 13 at a store in Limerick ahead of the Tuesday night’s draw.

Defying odds of 1,500/1, all three numbers were drawn in close succession, turning the €5 wager into an incredible €7,505.

”Yet another one of our customers has scooped a tasty Christmas bonus thanks to their lucky numbers and with the shopping well under way we are sure this is going to help make 2018 a very magical one. We are always delighted to see our customers win big and especially at this time of year when the purse strings can be pulled that bit tighter,” said Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports.

“Massive congratulations to our Limerick customer on their €7,505 windfall, they are joining a host of large winners in the month of December alone, like the Tipperary punter who netted the same amount after backing three numbers on the same draw,” she added.