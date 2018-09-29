Hundreds attend lavish wedding reception at Limerick's Adare Manor
It is believed up to 700 people are attending the wedding reception at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort
Up to 700 guests are reportedly attending the wedding reception of a UK businessman at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.
It is believed the wedding took place at St John’s Cathedral in Limerick this Saturday afternoon before the happy couple and guests made their way to Adare.
View this post on Instagram
Absolutely adored creating all the florals and arrangements for a gorgeous bride and groom’s special wedding this weekend @theadaremanor loved working with the amazing Michelle McDermot @dreamirishwedd & @michellemcdermott who planned the wedding from start to finish. What an amazing job Michelle x Thanks to our amazing team at @joeannacaffreyflowers for all the late nights and laughs also. A great weekend #wedding marquee #marqueewedding #adaremanor
Photographs posted on social media show a large marquee has been erected on the grounds of Adare Manor for the lavish reception.
It's understood former Boyzone lead singer Ronan Keating has also performed for guests.
View this post on Instagram
According to informed sources, the cost of the wedding is likely to be several million euro.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on