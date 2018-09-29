Hundreds attend lavish wedding reception at Limerick's Adare Manor

Up to 700 guests are reportedly attending the wedding reception of a UK businessman at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

It is believed the wedding took place at St John’s Cathedral in Limerick this Saturday afternoon before the happy couple and guests made their way to Adare.

Photographs posted on social media show a large marquee has been erected on the grounds of Adare Manor for the lavish reception.

It's understood former Boyzone lead singer Ronan Keating has also performed for guests.

According to informed sources, the cost of the wedding is likely to be several million euro.