Limerick retailer reopens as HSE lifts closure order

A RETAIL premises which was ordered to close following a HSE inspection has reopened after the closure order was lifted.

The order, under the provisions of the FSAI Act 1998, was served on the proprietor of Echemas Trading Store at Upper Gerald Griffin Street on September 19.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the order was served after HSE inspectors identified issues of concern when they visited the premises.

Exact details of the inspection and the reason for the closure order have not been publically disclosed by the HSE or the FSAI.

The order was formally lifted two days after it was served (September 21) after the issues of concern were rectified.

According to a report on the FSAI website, the store has been categorised as 'retailer-other'.

According to external signage at the front of the small store, it deals in “all African foods, clothes, money transfer, video rentals and services”.

The closure order was just the second in Limerick city this year.

In January, a closure order, under the provisions of the FSAI Act 1998, was served on the propreitor of Hot Spot, Parnell Street after environmental health officers conducted an inspection of the premises. The order was lifted in February.