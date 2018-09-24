Adare retains title as Limerick’s tidiest village

Adare has been awarded a silver medal in this year's Tidy Towns competition

ADARE has retained its title as the tidiest village in Limerick after it secured an impressive 328 points in this years Tidy Towns competition.

Sponsored by SuperValu, the results of the national competition were announced in Dublin this afternoon, with Listowel taking the overall prize to succeed Birdhill.

Adare, which was awarded the County Prize, was also awarded a silver medal.

Elsewhere, Ardpatrick (326), Galbally (324), Castleconnell (320), Newcastle West (310) and Limerick city centre (306) were each awarded bronze medals in their respective categories.

Ardpatrick was highly commended by the judges while Galbally was commended with Garrienderk receiving an endeavour award after its mark (225) improved by 8.173% compared to 2017

Amanda Slattery was highly commended after she was nominated by Ballyhoura Supervalu in the Community Hero competition.

