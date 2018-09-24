Limerick store ordered to close following HSE inspection

A CLOSURE Order served on the proprietor of a retail premises in Limerick city centre remains in place, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has confirmed.

According to the FSAI, the order, under the provisions of the FSAI Act 1998, was served on a worker at Echemas Trading Store at Upper Gerald Griffin Street last Wednesday after HSE inspectors visited the premises.

The store has been categorised as 'retailer-other'

The reason for the closure order has not been publically disclosed and it’s not known when the order will be formally lifted.

According to signage at the store, it deals in “all African foods, clothes, money transfer, video rentals and services”.