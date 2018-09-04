Trump speculation quashed as golfers arrive at Adare Manor in 'very large' helicopter

LIMERICK’s Adare Manor Hotel and Golf resort has moved to quash speculation that the arrival of a military-style helicopter is connected with the upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to Ireland.

According to a number of local residents who contacted the Limerick Leader, a Sirkorsky-manufactured CH-53E landed on the grounds at around 7.30pm on Monday.

It is understood to have departed shortly after 10am this Tuesday morning.

Known as the Super Stallion, the aircraft is a heavy-lift helicopter which is primarily operated by the United States military There are less than 200 in operation around the world.

The CH-53E can transport up to 55 people or 13,610kg of cargo and can carry external slung loads up to 16,330kg.

Given the recently-confirmed visit of President Trump in November and the expected arrival of an “advance team” from the United States, there was some speculation linking the presence of the helicopter to the presidential visit.

While a spokesperson for the JP McManus-owned resort confirmed a “very large” helicopter landed on the grounds on Monday night, she said it was “nothing exciting” for staff at Adare Manor as helicopters routinely land there.

“It’s a group of golf residents, it is a very large helicopter and it does look slightly like what he (President Trump) would use,” she said.

While details of the visit have not been confirmed, President Trump is expected to visit Shannon Airport and Doonbeg during his two day visit to Ireland.