Emergency services at scene of collision on Limerick to Ennis road

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious collision on the Limerick to Ennis road this Friday evening.

The collision is understood to have occurred near the Shannon exit.

The section of the road is currently blocked off and there are long tailbacks on the approach to Limerick city.

According to AA Roadwatch "the N18 is closed southbound between J9 Shannon and J7 Sixmilebridge due to a serious collision. Traffic is very slow on approach from the M18 as a result."

More to follow