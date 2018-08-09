WATCH: Limerick hockey hero Roisin Upton honoured with mayoral reception

"THIS is wonderful, my home town honouring me like this. It's just magic".

The words of Limerick's very own Hockey World Cup silver medalist Roisin Upton upon receiving a special reception from Mayor of Limerick, Cllr James Collins.

Roisin, who hails from Raheen, received a heroes welcome in City Hall this Thursday morning, after playing a starring role in Ireland's historic march to the Women's World Cup Hockey final in London where only eight-time world champions the Netherlands stopped the Irish side winning the tournament.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Roisin admitted even getting to the World Cup was “massive” for Ireland.

“We hadn't been at one since 2002. After that, it was just to get out the pool stages. We thought we were dreaming just getting to a quarter final, but getting to a final is just immense,” she said.

The 24-year-old, who is due to start Irish college in Spiddal, plays for the Cork Harlequins club, but also used to play Gaelic football for Mungret St Paul's, and soccer for Janesboro.

She said the skills from soccer can easily transfer across to hockey.

“For people who don't know a lot about hockey, I'd always try to aim them towards soccer,” she said, “But i'd encourage youngsters to play as many as many sports as possible.”

Mayor Collins said: “It's a fantastic day for Limerick, it's a fantastic day for Limerick and Limerick people. We are known as a sporting city and we get behind our sporting heroes. Roisin now is one of Limerick's new sporting heroes with her achievements in the World Cup.”

Following her reception, Roisin headed off to join the rest of her teammates in Belfast, and cheer on the under-21 women's hockey side in their match against England this evening.