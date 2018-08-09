Off to Dublin in the green on All-Ireland eve ‘Up for the Match’

IT WILL be like a late St Patrick’s Day festival in Dublin on All-Ireland weekend as the city will be a riot of green.

For those heading up on Saturday, August 18, Club Limerick Dublin has organised an eve of the All-Ireland social event for Limerick fans living in Dublin, and fans travelling to the capital for the weekend.

With tens of thousands of Limerick people converging on Dublin on the third weekend of August for the All-Ireland Final on August 19, Club Limerick Dublin – which organises various events for Limerick people living in the capital -- is organising a special “Up for the Match”.

It take place in Searsons Bar – part of the Chawke Pub Group – Baggot Street on Saturday, August 18. It begins at 8pm.

The event will feature a guest panel with 1973 All-Ireland winner, Eamonn Rea. Eamonn will be hoping he and his fellow ‘73 winners can pass over the mantle to John Kiely’s men.

Another signed up to talk is Damien Quigley, a member of the Limerick team that reached the 1994 and 1996 All-Ireland finals. Damien was unmarkable in the loss against Offaly in 1994 when he scored 2-3 from play

The third confirmed speaker is a Monaleen man now perhaps better known to fans of the oval ball – Sean Cronin, Leinster and Ireland rugby hooker. However, he is the proud recipient of a Limerick Senior Football Championship medal with Monaleen. He also knows a thing or two about the small ball game as he married into hurling royalty.

His wife, Claire Mulcahy’s grandfather and granduncle are Limerick GAA legends - John and Mick Mackey. Claire and sisters, Niamh and Judith, were part of Joe Quaid’s team to win the All-Ireland intermediate camogie final in Croke Park in 2014. Claire’s dad, Ger, hurled with Limerick and mum, Vera, played for the senior camogie team so that fountain of hurling knowledge has surely been passed on to Sean.

As part of the all-conquering Leinster and Irish teams this year he will be able to impart knowledge on the best ways to rise to the occasion on big final days.

Many more guest panellists will be there on the night.

There will also be a raffle and auction. All proceeds will go to the Limerick senior hurling panel fund.

Chairman of Club Limerick Dublin, Paul Stapleton, said it will be wonderful occasion for Dublin-based Limerick people to get together, along with people coming up from Limerick.

“What an exciting weekend awaits all Limerick people for the All-Ireland hurling final. We don’t get too many occasions like this, though the All-Ireland successes of our U-21 hurlers in 2015 and 2017 have been the platform for this year’s remarkable journey by our senior team.

“I hope lots of Limerick people, both based in the Dublin area, and others travelling up for the weekend from the city and county will join us for a great night’s craic and conversation in Charlie Chawke’s Searson’s Pub on Baggot Street”, he added.

Entry is free and all are welcome.