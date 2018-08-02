LATEST: Limerick stag party arrives home following four-day delay

THE ten young men who found themselves stranded and waiting for a flight for four days have finally made it home from the stag party that turned into a fiasco.

The groom-to-be Brian Geary from Kilmeedy and nine pals including his brother, finally made it back to West Limerick at 4am this Thursday morning.

They had planned to be home in time for lunch last Sunday but a series of Ryanair cancellations put paid to that and instead they had an unexpected and unwelcome four-day break in Newcastle-on-Tyne.

They arrived back, drained and weary, and facing difficult explanations to employers.

It was all so different from when they set off in high spirits for Newcastle-on-Tyne in north east England early last Friday.

They were due to return home via Dublin on Sunday morning. But by last night, they were still stuck in Newcastle waiting for a 10.30pm flight.

“It has been a draining experience,” Brian, who is due to get married on September 1, told the Limerick Leader on Wednesday as he catalogued the days spent waiting for a flight home.

“The plan was to come back on Sunday on a flight out at 8.45am,” he explained. But shortly after 6am, they got a text saying their flight was cancelled.

“We were told the next flight available was Tuesday night at 10.30pm,” Brian continued. “It was a bit of a kick

“We asked them (Ryanair) could they send us from Manchester or Edinburgh but it was no all the way.” They asked for flights on other airlines but were not offered any. They even offered to split the group if it would make things easier.

Instead, they were offered a hotel for Sunday and Monday night, an hotel which they said was of poor standard.

On Tuesday morning, they had to check out early from the hotel and spent the day waiting at the airport. But by 5pm, hope fell through the floor yet again. “We got a message that our second flight was cancelled.”

The ten men found themselves back in a different hotel on Tuesday night with money running out and not entirely sure they would get away on the Wednesday flight. Their big fear was if Wednesday’s flight was cancelled they could find themselves stuck in Newcastle until Sunday.

“Three of us are dads,” Brian explained. “And one man’s son is going to be two on Sunday.”

Ryanair, they are now convinced, did not fulfil its obligations to them once their flight had been cancelled. They were, they feel, entitled to be offered rerouting alternatives other than waiting three and then four days for a flight home.

But Ryanair made to response to this when it was put to them. The company blamed Sunday’s cancellation on the “knock-on effect of thunderstorms in the UK coupled with Air Traffic Control staff shortages.” The Tuesday flight was cancelled due to “continuing weather disruptions in the UK” and again Air Traffic Control “restrictions”.

They were “advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight.”

And they were advised to keep all receipted expenses.