Limerick family celebrates All Ireland semi-final success by collecting Lotto prize

There were celebrations on the double for one Limerick family who collected a Lotto prize of €111,271 less than 24 hours after they celebrated Limerick's famous All Ireland semi-final win over Cork in Croke Park.

The family who wish to keep their win private made the trip to Dublin on Sunday to see John Kiely’s side defeat the Munster champions to secure their first All Ireland hurling final appearance since 2007.

The family who stayed in the capital following the epic victory, made their way to National Lottery HQ this Monday afternoon to pick up their Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize which they won in the draw on Saturday July 14.

“We’re certainly making the most of our trip to Dublin this weekend!” said the winning Limerick dad. “There has been great excitement at home since we found out about our Lotto win but yesterday’s dramatic win over Cork has really put the icing on the cake. It’s a weekend we will never forget” he said.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Gala store on Sheare Street, Kilmallock.

While toasting their luck in the National Lottery winners’ room, the Limerick native admitted that he had no idea that they had scooped the small Lotto fortune until nearly two weeks after the draw.

“I am notorious for buying lottery tickets and never checking them. I opened my wallet last Thursday and it was absolutely stuffed with old Lotto tickets. I started scanning them on the phone and my first two tickets came up with prizes of €4 and another €9. When I scanned my third ticket, a message popped up to say that I needed to contact National Lottery headquarters about my prize – my heart was absolutely in my mouth,” he said.

While the family are prudently planning for their Lotto windfall, attention will now switch to securing tickets for the whole family for the All Ireland hurling final on August 19.

“It’s certainly a lovely sum of money to win and it’ll go a long way to help my family. We have a car loan to pay off and we’ll take a large chunk off the mortgage and the rest of the money will be put aside for a college funds for the kids. It all sounds very sensible but we’ll be keeping an eye out for tickets for the All Ireland final and we’ll come back to Dublin and celebrate again, hopefully with the Liam McCarthy cup this time,” he smiled.