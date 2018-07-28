WATCH: Limerick spectacle in the sky wows thousands at annual Foynes Air Show

Groupe Trenchant patrol displays aerobatics over Foynes PICTURE: TRUE MEDIA/SEAN CURTIN

THOUSANDS of spectators from the Mid-West and beyond were witness to the fifth annual spectacle in the skies—the Foynes Air Show at the weekend.

Despite the dread of heavy rainfall, a scorching sunshine shone over West Limerick as 23 of the world’s most iconic and celebrate aircraft glided through the sky on Saturday afternoon.

Opening the show—worth more than €750,000 to the local economy—was the Saab Viggen, also known as the Thunderbolt, delighting the crowds.

Other well-known aircraft included two Casas flying in formation, followed by a display of PC9s, all led by the Irish Air Corp.

Richard Goodwin in his Pitts Special, and the Strikemasters from the Strikemaster Flying Club (SFC) in North Wales animated the skies over Foynes, with popular local pilot Gerry Humphrey’s entertaining spectators in his bovine themed aircraft.

Festival director Margaret O’Shaughnessy said that the annual show celebrates Foynes and its place in the aviation world.

“The Air Show has helped to cultivate a worldwide understanding of Foynes and it’s history, while showcasing what Limerick has to offer as a tourism destination. It is also of huge benefit to the local economy.”

Organisers booked more than 200 nights in hotels and B&Bs from Limerick city to Foynes, causing a “huge peak in business”, she said.