WATCH: Limerick spectacle in the sky wows thousands at annual Foynes Air Show

THOUSANDS of spectators from the Mid-West and beyond were witness to the fifth annual spectacle in the skies—the Foynes Air Show at the weekend.

Despite the dread of heavy rainfall, a scorching sunshine shone over West Limerick as 23 of the world’s most iconic and celebrate aircraft glided through the sky on Saturday afternoon.

Pitts Special biplane boggling the mind. "Not something for after a heavy meal," says the commentator pic.twitter.com/QRTMAU2Rwz — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 28, 2018

Opening the show—worth more than €750,000 to the local economy—was the Saab Viggen, also known as the Thunderbolt, delighting the crowds.

Gerry Humphreys, a farmer and engineer who made his own plane. It's called the Flying Cow, and it's painted like his fresians at home in Limerick pic.twitter.com/Q7WbxSHthN July 28, 2018

The very distinctive DC31 which revolutionised air travel in the 30s and 40s. This one is painted in the Aer Lingus colours of the time #FoynesAirShow pic.twitter.com/vROgolLlsQ — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 28, 2018

The Catalina flying boat: the same plane would have arrived at Foynes in the 1930s and 40s. pic.twitter.com/yGoFqit7Tv — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 28, 2018

Other well-known aircraft included two Casas flying in formation, followed by a display of PC9s, all led by the Irish Air Corp.

The formidable Swedish Saab pic.twitter.com/stDK9Pd0ez — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 28, 2018

Richard Goodwin in his Pitts Special, and the Strikemasters from the Strikemaster Flying Club (SFC) in North Wales animated the skies over Foynes, with popular local pilot Gerry Humphrey’s entertaining spectators in his bovine themed aircraft.

Festival director Margaret O’Shaughnessy said that the annual show celebrates Foynes and its place in the aviation world.

Simulated war flight at Foynes Air Show @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/DcmKRVuBde — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 28, 2018

The pre-brunch entertainment at @FoynesMuseum ahead of the Foynes Air Show pic.twitter.com/fVp9MILAxE — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 28, 2018

“The Air Show has helped to cultivate a worldwide understanding of Foynes and it’s history, while showcasing what Limerick has to offer as a tourism destination. It is also of huge benefit to the local economy.”

Organisers booked more than 200 nights in hotels and B&Bs from Limerick city to Foynes, causing a “huge peak in business”, she said.