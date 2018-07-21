WATCH: Fire crews tackle motorbike fire in Limerick housing estate

A CREW from Limerick Fire and Rescue attended the scene of a motorbike fire at a housing estate in Limerick city during the early hours of this Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3am after the blaze was spotted at Bru na Gruadan, castletroy.

One unit from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street attended the scene within minutes and the fire was quickly brought under control and put out.

Great quick reaponse from the @LimerickFire in groody tonight putting out a scooter and car fire. @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/HK4ggpj2jx — sean flynn (@sean085) July 21, 2018

While, there were initial fears by residents that the fire could spread to a nearby house, this did not happen and fire crews only remained at the scene for a number of minutes.

A car which was parked near the motorbike was damaged by smoke.

The cause of the fire is not known and nobody was injured during the incident.