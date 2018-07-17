Shannon Heritage taking 'immediate action' after bakery is ordered to close

SHANNON Heritage has said the closure of one of its bakeries at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park has not affected its ability to serve its customers.

A closure order, under the provisions of the FSAI Act 1998, was served on the company after inspectors from the Health Service Executive visited the bakery last Friday.

The reasons for the order, which remains in place, have not been disclosed publicly.

“On Friday, July 13 there was a routine inspection carried out by the Environmental Health Officers to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park as is normal practice. While all our food outlets fully passed inspection, there was an isolated area of one of the bakeries that was served with a closure notice due to a concern by the EHO,” confirmed a spokesperson for Shannon Heritage.

“We take this matter very seriously and immediate action has been taken to remedy this. Shannon Heritage has a long track record of food quality and we hold ourselves to the highest of standards in compliance with all regulatory requirements. We are anxious to stress that this in no way affects our ability to serve our customers at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park or any other food outlets,” he added.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the premises which is the subject of the order is classified as “Manufacturer - Other”.