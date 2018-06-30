Limerick man missing off coast of New York: identify of body yet to be confirmed

FURTHER information has emerged about a young Limerick man who was reported missing off the coast of New York City this week after he went for a swim with friends.

While formal identification has yet to take place on a body later discovered on the shore near Long Beach, Long Island, it is understood to be that of Niall Gibbons, originally from Milford Grange, Castletroy.

Mr Gibbons is the son of Marie and Ray Gibbons, a well-known local businessman who ran Limerick Warehousing on the Ennis Road for many years.

His mother Marie was formerly with the ESB and was a Bunratty singer.

It is understood that Mr Gibbon’s sister Sharon is currently living in Australia.

He attended Castletroy College, and was among the first cohort of students to attend the school when it first opened.

Mr Gibbons had been working as a bar manager in New York and had been living in the States for a number of years.

He was last seen swimming with two friends at Long Beach, Long Island at 2am local time on Monday June 25.

The Coast Guard suspended their 29-hour long search for Mr Gibbons after they covered more than 650 miles of coastline.

A body was found on a shore in Long Beach on June 27.

However, NY officials have yet to officially release the identity of the body.

According to the New York Post, Mr Gibbons is the second person to vanish in those waters in a week, after a ten-year old boy went missing from the water near where he disappeared.