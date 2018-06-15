Limerick student critically injured in road crash dies

GARDAI have confirmed that a young Brazilian student who was critically injured in road crash on the outskirts of the city last weekend has died.

Dheyllon Ruan Ribeiro, 24, was a passenger in a car which struck a wall on the R465 nears Barry’s Cross on the Limerick to Killaloe road in the early hours of last Saturday – June 9.

He was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick before he was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

It’s understood his mother and his aunt travelled from Sao Paolo to be by his bedside at CUH after they learned of the accident.

Dheyllon, who had planned to remain in Limerick until September, was a student at the Limerick Language Centre, based in Mallow Street.

“He had major plans to travel. He loved this country, he took to it really. He had major plans to travel. Once he had finished his course, he was going to walk from Limerick all the way up to Donegal. He had done similar stuff in the past,” it’s managing director Alan Brennan told The Limerick Leader:

Tributes have also been paid to Dheyllon on social media.

“He was my cousin and we grew up together. I just can't wrap my mind around what happened. He was so young and loved life. We are deeply sad with this tragedy. RIP Ruan,” stated Renata Fernandes.

Meanwhile, more than €5,000 has been raised online to support his family and to assist them financially.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone with information about the accident to contact them at (061) 456980.