Limerick property developer ordered to pay €151k in penalties for tax offences

A COUNTY Limerick property developer has been ordered to pay more than €151,000 in penalties relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, which was published by the Revenue Commissioners this Tuesday, Cormac Quigley who has an address at Boher House, Bohergar, Brittas was ordered to pay €151,253 following a court prosecution during the first quarter of 2018.

The penalty related to the under-declaration of Income and Capital Gains Tax totalling €378,133.

Details of several settlements under section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997 have also been included in the List of Tax Defaulters.

All of the settlements were agreed with Revenue between January 1, 2018 and March 31, 2018.

According to the list, Terence Casey – a farmer from Toorelegan, Knockanevin, Kilmallock – agreed to pay a total of €56,615.51 relating to the under-declaration of Capital Gain Tax.

The settlement, which has yet to be paid in full, includes tax (€27,296), interest (€21,130.71) and penalties (€8,188.80).

Morgan Leahy, a company director and landlord, who has an address at Scartlea House, Ahane Road, Lisnagry also reached a settlement totalling €132,196.65 relating to the under-declaration of Capital Gains Tax.

Again, the settlement includes tax (€86,461.50), interest (€19,562.70) and penalties (€25,992.450).

In another case, Peter Ryan – a builder from Tullerboy, Athlacca, Kilmallock – agreed a settlement totalling €97,965.03 relating to the under-declaration of Income Tax as well as PAYE,PRSI and USC.

The settlement includes tax (€63,812.31), interest (€12,187.13) and penalties (€21,965.59).

Professional Stationary (Limerick) limited – a company with a registered address at Unit 6 Crossagalla Enterprise Centre, Ballysimon Road, Limerick – also features in the latest list of defaulters.

It has reached a settlement totalling €48,577.98 relating to the under-declaration of VAT as well as PAYE, PRSI and USC.

The settlement includes tax (€31,217.47), interest (€8,055.01) and penalties (€9,285.50).

Details of a number of individuals who were prosecuted before the district court for minor offences during January, February and March have also been published by the Revenue Commissioners.

Jodi Cahil of Knockmeal, Abbeyfeale was fined €1,250 relating to his failure to lodge Income Tax returns; Luke O’Brien-Halvey of Lisheen Park, Patrickswell was fined €2,500 for misusing Marked Mineral Oil (green diesel) and Michael Mulcahy of Greenview Lawn, Glencairn, Dooradoyle was fined €4,000 relating to the illegal sale of cigarettes.