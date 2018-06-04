Funeral arrangements for former Limerick councillor Seamus Houlihan are announced

Former city councillor Seamus Houlihan who died in a house fire at the weekend will be laid to West this Thursday it has been announced.

Mr Houlihan, who was aged in his 80s, was found to be unresponsive when his son James returned to his home at Rose Court, Keyes Park at around 1.30am on Saturday.

While a garda investigation is underway, foul play is not suspected and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

One line of enquiry is that a faulty electrical applicance may have caused the fire.

Cllr Stephen Keary, Mayor of Limerick City and County, is leading the tributes to Mr Houlihan who served as a Labour councillor in the late 1990s having been co-opted following the death of Jim Kimmy.

His son, James, also served as a councillor between 2004 and 2009.

The remains of Seamus Houlihan will repose at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to the Dominican Church

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 7, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence cemetery.

Mr Houlihan, whose wife Geralidine died a number of years ago, is survived by his sons, Kieran and James; his grandchildren Paul and Kieran; his brother Joe and his sister Hilda.