Sweet little lies: Banned driver told Limerick gardai he didn't have licence on him
The man was stopped at a checkpoint in Limerick city
A motorist who was caught driving while disqualified is to be prosecuted before the district court after telling sweet little lies to gardai.
According to a post on social media, the driver was stopped by members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit at a checkpoint in the city on Saturday afternoon.
When asked to produce his licence he indicated he didn’t have in on him.
However, using a secure smartphone app, gardai were able to quickly establish the man was actually disqualified and did not have insurance.
Tell me lies. Tell me sweet little lies— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 3, 2018
“We were happy to check that one for him... No licence, no insurance. Court to follow,” read a post on Twitter.
