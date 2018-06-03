Sweet little lies: Banned driver told Limerick gardai he didn't have licence on him

A motorist who was caught driving while disqualified is to be prosecuted before the district court after telling sweet little lies to gardai.

According to a post on social media, the driver was stopped by members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit at a checkpoint in the city on Saturday afternoon.

When asked to produce his licence he indicated he didn’t have in on him.

However, using a secure smartphone app, gardai were able to quickly establish the man was actually disqualified and did not have insurance.

Tell me lies. Tell me sweet little lies



Court to follow.

