WATCH: Six new firemen take up duty with Limerick Fire and Rescue service

Six new recruits are set to join the joined the ranks of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service having successfully completed almost four months of intensive training.

The six new recruits, who ‘Passed Out’ this Friday are full time firefighters and will be based at Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street.

Following the passing out ceremony, the six new recruits will enjoy a week’s holidays before taking up their Watch assignments.

Led by Course Director Paul McMahon the recruits have honed their skills in a series of training drills designed to test the resolve of the recruits.

This includes being able to deal with a variety of fire scenarios, road accidents and river rescue incidents.

Special training also took place in the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh in England, which is one of the world’s leading training colleges for firefighters.

During the passing out ceremony, the new recruits demonstrated their skills in a series of drills designed to showcase the work they could be required to do any day.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Stephen Keary said the service provided by Limerick Fire and Rescue service is vital.

“You will be providing a very important service for the people of Limerick city and county, one where you will be experiencing peril as you carry out your duties,” he said.

Michael Ryan, Chief Fire Officer spoke of the traditions associated with Limerick Fire Station which has been providing a service for more than 140 years.

“The history of our service is interwoven with the history of Limerick itself and throughout that time the fire service has been serving the city, and we hope that we are held in high regard by the citizens we serve.”

In 2017, Limerick Fire and Emergency Services dealt with 1,485 call out, 1,005 of which were fire related.

In the first four months on 2018, the service has answered 503 call outs, 331 of these were fire related.

The new recruits, who come from a variety of backgrounds are: Tom O’Dowd, Robert Reidy, Paul Harman, Kane Malone, Derek McMahon and Paul Furlong who was awarded the Silver Axe after he was selected as the best overall recruit.