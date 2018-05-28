Much adoodoo about poo: Instagrammer slams Limerick city's dog waste problem

THE LATE iconic Limerick painter Sean Keating once described his native city as “a medieval dung heap” in a television interview.

That is clearly not the case today, but one ardent Instagrammer has been taking to the social media to exhibit the extent of the dog poo problem on Limerick’s streets.

Since it was set up on April 4, the account—“dogs***limerick”—has posted over 20 close-up shots of dog excrement at various locations in the city.

In one post on April 6, the user posted a picture of poo on Lower Cecil Street during an evening sunset, and captioned it with: “Lower Cecil Street sunset special”. The user’s profile statement says: “Let’s deal with the problem of dog waste, Limerick!”