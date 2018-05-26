Voters in Limerick thanked as abortion referendum looks set to pass

VOTERS in Limerick have been thanked for their support as the referendum on removing the eighth amendment looks set to pass.

Nationally, 66.4% have voted in favour of removing the eighth amendment from the Constitution.

Limerick voted by a significant majority to repeal the eighth amendment, with the abortion referendum carrying across the city and county with 66.8% of voters in favour of repeal.

Sinn Fein Deputy and member of Limerick Together For Yes Maurice Quinlivan has thanks Limerick voters for showing their support at the ballot box.

“I’d like to start out by thanking everyone on the campaign, especially people I met on the canvas, people who spoke about their own private tragedies, the people who were brave enough to come forward,” Deputy Quinlivan said.

“I’d like to thank the people of Limerick, they’ve showed great compassion. The numbers came out and surprised everyone, including myself.”

“I think its a historic day for women, a significant step forward for Ireland,” he added.

“I just want to commend everybody who came out and voted, whether they voted yes or no, its very important that people voted. I think we, as legislators, need to move forward and legislate for healthcare for women and we need to do it as soon as possible.”