Three men to appear in Ennis court following investigation into criminal organisation

Three men are due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning, Wednesday July 21, 2021 in connection with directing and participating or contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation in County Clare.
The arrests were made following an investigation into organised crime in County Clare, which began in 2018.
All three men are in their 20s.
One man has been charged in connection with directing an organised crime group, while the two others have been charged with participating in, or contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation.
They will appear before Ennis District Court this morning, at 10.30am.
