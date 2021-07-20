Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Kanturk

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, Co. Cork this morning, Tuesday 20th July 2021 at approximately 8.15am.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a female aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body remains at the scene at this time, and will later be brought to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was on Greenane Street Lower, Kanturk, or the immediate vicinity, between 8.00am and 8.45am this morning to contact them. Any road users who were in Kanturk this morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.