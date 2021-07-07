Teenage boy dies in Kerry road collision

SEPARATE investigations are underway following the death of a teenage boy in a fatal road collision in County Kerry overnight.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on the Ross Road in Killarney at approximately 1.10am this Wednesdsay.

"The driver of the car, a male youth in his teens, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, also a male youth in his teens, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries," said a spokesperson.

While not confirmed by gardai, it's reported the deceased was aged 14.

The scene of the collision remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Killarney on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

As the vehicle involved in the fatal collision was "subject to interaction with gardaí prior to the collision", the matter has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.