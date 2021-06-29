L-driver with no insurance overtakes garda car at ridiculous speed on N7

L-driver with no insurance overtakes garda car at 134 km per hour on N7

The vehicle being seized / PHOTO: Naas Roads Policing Unit

A car undertook a Naas Roads Policing Unit patrol car travelling at 135kph on the N7 a 100 km per hour zone.

It emerged the motorist was an unaccompanied Learner Permit holder with no L-Plates, was uninsured to drive and had no tax or NCT on car.

The vehicle was seized (above) and Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued and a court appearance will follow.

Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks in the Kilcock area over the weekend.

Several motorists were found travelling above the speed limit, with one found to be speeding at 84 km per hour in a 50 km per hour zone.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to all motorists who breached the limits. 

Meanwhile a car was detected travelling at 164kph in a 100 km per hour on the N7.

The car was stopped and the driver was found to an unaccompanied learner with no L-Plates.

The car was seized at the scene and court proceedings will follow.

