Two arrested following fatal road crash in County Kerry

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision in County Kerry earlier this year have arrested two men.

The pair, who are both aged in their 20s, are being questioned about the multi-vehicle crash, which occurred on the N22 - Killarney to Tralee Road - at Dunrine on January 12, 2021.

A passenger from one of the cars, a woman, aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time after the collision.

The driver of this car and the remaining passenger, along with the driver of the second car were also taken University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries.

The two men who were arrested this Saturday are currently being detained at Killarney garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.