Portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland goes live

THE Department of Health has announced the booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine is now live and that the system will come into effect at 4am on Friday.

Regardless of their intended destination, all passengers arriving into Ireland from 33 designated States will be required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

The cost for a single adult will be €1,875 with additional costs for each additional person who books.

The Department has confirmed the Tifco Hotel Group has been appointed as the service provider and that the first facility to receive arriving travellers is the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry. Additional hotels from the group will be added as required going forward.

Tifco Hotel Group will provide full board accommodation services to guests in facilities designated exclusively for the purpose of quarantine.

In addition, it will will provide ground transportation and security services, as well as health and wellbeing services for travellers, within their facilities.

All passengers travelling to Ireland from designated States, including those who have transited through a port or airport in a designated State, even if they stay airside or portside, in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Ireland, must enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

"This applies to all passengers who have been in, or transitioned through a designated State, regardless of nationality. The aim of this measure is to protect the population when there is a high risk of importation of infection from Covid-19 and from challenges posed by new variants of concern," said a spokesperson for the Department in a Statement.

All travellers are being advised they must also enter mandatory hotel quarantine if they do not provide evidence of a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 PCR test in the 72 hours before arrival into Ireland.

More information is available at www.gov.ie./quarantine.