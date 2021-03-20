Eleven people arrested and numerous Covid fines issued at protest in Dublin

ELEVEN people have been arrested and numerous Covid fines were issued by gardai at a protest in Dublin today.

RTÉ is reporting that at least 100 people took part in the protest.

Gardaí say they implemented a policing plan around events that took place in the Phoenix Park and Dublin City Centre today.

In a statement, they said they were aware of an event organised on social media by "disparate groups" planning to gather in the vicinity of the Wellington Monument, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8.

"Gardaí engaged with those present at the Wellington Monument, which involved persons involved in the event but also other persons and families availing of the Phoenix Park for physical exercise in accordance with current Public Health Regulations" said a spokesperson.

At approximately 3.30pm, gardai say persons involved in the event proceeded to walk from the Phoenix Park along the North Quays to the GPO, O’Connell Street and then back along the South Quays.

Following what gardai describe as 'persistent and ongoing non-compliance with Public Health Regulations' uniformed members of An Garda Síochána intervened in 'a graduated response' at Victoria Quay.

Eleven arrests were made over the course of the afternoon and a number of Fixed Payment Notices (FPNs) will be issued in relation to persons attending this event in breach of Public Health Regulations.

An Garda Síochána say they will carry out an investigation into the organisers of this event.

Approximately 300 uniformed and plain clothes members of An Garda Síochána monitored the event, including Public Order Units, Peaceful Crowd Management Unit, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives," said a spokesperson.