Three arrested after gardai assaulted at house party in Donegal

TWO men have been charged in connection with an incident in Donegal during which a number of gardai were assaulted.

According to gardai, members responded to a report of potential breaches of Public Health Regulations at a rented home in Milford, County Donegal at around 12 midday on Saturday.

While engaging with those present at the house three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted.

"Two members of An Garda Síochána were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. A third member of An Garda Síochána was treated at the scene for their injuries," said a spokesperson.

Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Milford garda station. They have since been charged and are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court later this month.

A third male, in his late teens, was also arrested during the incident for public order offences.

He has since been released without charge pending consideration for the Adult Caution scheme.

Gardai say a small quantity of cocaine was seized during the incident and that number of Fixed Charge Notices for breaches of Public Health Regulations will be issued in due course.