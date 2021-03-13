Man charged following discovery of 'grow house' in Galway

A MAN has been charged after gardai seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb during a search operation in County Galway.

At approximately 5.30pm on Friday, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a premises at Ardrahan.

"During the course of the search cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €20,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized. The drugs will now be sent for analysis," said a spokesperson.

One man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Galway garda station.

He has since been charged and released on station bail and is due to appear at Galway District Court later this month.

Investigations are ongoing.