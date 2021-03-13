Man arrested following Galway drugs seizure

GARDAI have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine and arrested one man during a search operation in Galway.

At approximately 10.30pm on Friday, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a premises on the Headford Road in the city.

"During the course of the search €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine, divided into separate deals, was seized. A variety of drug paraphernalia was also seized during the search operation. The drugs will now be sent for analysis," said a spokesperson.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Galway garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.