Gardai seek help in locating missing Clare teenager and her baby daughter

GARDAI in Ennis, County Clare are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating a sixteen-year-old girl and her baby daughter.

Larisa Maria Rostas and her ten-month old baby Narcisa were last seen in Ennis on Sunday morning.

Larisa is described as being 5’ 2” in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.

In a statement, released this Wednesday morning, gardai said Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis. They say Larisa’s family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to her or Narcisa's whereabouts or who can assist gardaí in locating them are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.