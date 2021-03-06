Motorcyclist dies in Tipperary accident

GARDAI in Templemore are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R497 at Reiska, Kilcommon, County Tipperary on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 2.10pm and when gardaí attended the scene a motorbike was located in a ditch.

"The male motorcyclist, aged in his late 40s, was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Templemore where a post mortem will take place in due course," said a garda spokesperson.

The road is currently closed as a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place. It's is expected to be open in the morning and local diversions are in place.



Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, to make this footage available to gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.