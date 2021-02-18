National News

WATCH: Is this the smartest cow you will ever see?

You know the way electric fences are designed to keep animals from roaming around. 

Well every now and then a smart animal comes along that finds a way around the problem.

Take a look at this cow helping her herd break out of a snow covered field. The video was posted on TikTok by @jen_highlandfarm and what else could you do but laugh and applaud the ingenuity!