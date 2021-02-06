Three arrested following drugs and cash seizures in Galway

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Galway city

Gardai in Salthill seized €5,000 worth of drugs and €26,000 in cash during a stop and search operation on Friday evening.

"While on patrol in Salthill village at 9.30pm, gardaí stopped and searched a man, aged in his late teens, at a residential complex. During the course of the search, gardaí seized €250 of suspected cannabis herb concealed in his clothing," said a garda spokesperson.

"While conducting inquiries into this seizure, gardaí stopped and searched two more people, a man and woman both aged in their late teens. The woman was found to be in possession of €26,000 in cash as well as a quantity of cannabis herb. The man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cash and cannabis herb," she added.

All three persons were arrested and taken to Galway garda station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Following the arrests, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a residence in Salthill.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb valued at €2,800, suspected cocaine valued at €1,300 and a small quantity of cash were seized.

All of drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.