Woman seriously injured following assault in County Clare

GARDAI investigating a serious assault in Ennis, County Clare last night are appealing for witnesses.

At around 6.20pm, gardaí were alerted to the assault in the Market area of the town.

"A woman in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick with what is described as serious injuries," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested a short time later and he currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Shannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact the Incident Room at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.