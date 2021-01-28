Gardaí appeal for witnesses following 'serious' road crash in Tipperary

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Newcastle, County Tipperary on Wednesday night.



At approximately 10pm, gardaí in Cahir received a report that a grey Ford Focus with partial registration number 08KY was involved in a single vehicle collision and had left the road at Boolahallagh, Newcastle.

Gardaí attended the scene but no person was present.

"Soon after Gardaí became aware that two males, aged in their late teens, presented to South Tipperary General Hospital with injuries consistent with a road traffic collision. One of the men is believed to have serious injuries and was transferred to University Hospital Waterford whilst the other is believed to have minor injuries," said a garda spokesperson.

The road is still closed and diversions are in place while gardaí examine the scene.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in this matter and any motorists who were travelling on the Newcastle to Cappoquin Road, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, between 5pm and 10pm are asked to contact gardaí at Cahir on 052 7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.