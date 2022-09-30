Search

30 Sept 2022

Ireland warned over failure to stop turf cutting on protected bogs

Ireland warned over failure to stop turf cutting on protected bogs

File photo

Reporter:

David Power

30 Sept 2022 2:29 PM

Ireland could be referred to the European Court of Justice unless action is taken to stop the cutting of peat within Special Areas of Conservation (SACs), the European Commission has warned.

SACs are designated to conserve raised bogs and blanket bogs under the EU's Habitats Directive.

In a statement, the European Commission said Ireland has taken action to stop turf cutting in SACs, but said that "cutting activities are still ongoing and enforcement action appears to have stalled".

While restoration activities have begun on some raised bogs, the European Commission said it "is too slow given the importance of this priority habitat and its precarious state".

"With regard to blanket bogs SACs, there appears to be no regime controlling ongoing cutting with the cutting for domestic use exempt from control," the commission said.

It is 11 years since the commission first raised the issue with Irish authorities, which breaches European law under the Habitats Directive and national regulations.

The commission said it was issuing a notice now “after a long dialogue”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media