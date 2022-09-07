Search

08 Sept 2022

Gardai seize drugs and vehicles worth 681,000 euro

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 10:39 PM

More than 680,000 euro worth of drugs and vehicles have been seized during a search in Dublin, gardai said.

The search at a property in Dublin 1 was conducted at about 3.30pm on Wednesday as part of a planned operation which targets the sale and supply of drugs, as well as anti-social behaviour in the area.

During the course of the search Gardai seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of 652,000 euro, cannabis resin with an estimated value of 25,000 euro and cocaine with an estimated value of 4,000 euro.

The combined estimated value of drugs seized is 681,000 euro; the drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardai also seized 12 scrambler motorcycles, three electric scooters and two speed boats during the search operation.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

Gardai attached to the Community Policing Unit in Store Street Garda Station, with assistance from the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drugs Unit, carried out the search.

It forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last year.

