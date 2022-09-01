MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing teenager

Brianna is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brianna Coffey, who is missing from Waterford since Tuesday evening August 30, 2022.
Brianna is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a grey zipped, hooded tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.
Anyone with information on Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
