Search

15 Jul 2022

'Highest amount ever seen' - Incredible €230m lottery prize up for grabs tonight (July 15)

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jul 2022 2:11 PM

Europe's largest ever lottery prize is up for grabs for players all across the continent. 

EuroMillions players are being encouraged to purchase tickets early ahead of the massive €230 million jackpot draw taking place tonight (Friday July 15). 

The National Lottery is predicting that the draw - which boasts an incredible €230 million jackpot - could see multiple players become overnight millionaires. 

 A spokesperson said, "The EuroMillions jackpot is currently the highest amount ever seen in the game. While tonight’s jackpot is guaranteed to be capped at the hugely life-altering amount of €230 million, players will also have the chance to win even bigger than usual at a lower prize tier. 

"As the jackpot is capped at €230 million, the additional funds that would usually be added to the jackpot will now flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner and in tomorrow night’s draw, we estimate this figure to be in the region of €26.6 million.

"This means that we could see a number of millionaires being made after tomorrow night’s draw – and that’s even if the jackpot isn’t won!”  

Ahead of the highly anticipated draw, the National Lottery is urging players who are dreaming of becoming Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire to purchase their tickets early. 

Tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.30pm cut-off time for sales this evening. 

