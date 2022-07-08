Gardaí seek public assistance to find teenage boy missing for 10 days

Gardaí are renewing an appeal to the public for assistance in finding a teenage boy missing for 10 days.
John Brooklyn O'Brien - described as being 6'2" in height, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes - went missing from Tullamore in Co Offaly on Tuesday June 28 2022.
When last seen, the 16 year old was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on John Brooklyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Around 20 illegally dumped rubbish bags were discovered at O' Dwyer's Bridge, Grove Island, Corbally
Only 20 minutes from Limerick city Gardenhill, Castleconnell boast two patio areas at different aspects of the garden
Fab Fore: Tiger Woods, JP McManus, Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely and captain Declan Hannon during day one of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor | PICTURE: Sportsfile
Dublin Coach has announced it's to suspend operation of the 307 and 308 services | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.