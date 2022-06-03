'Vile' video mocking murder of Michaela McAreavey condemned by Northern Irish politicians

Politicians from across Northern Ireland have united to condemn a video on social media which appears to show a group of people mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey in Mauritius.

Several politicians said they would be referring the video to the PSNI.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

In the social media video a number of men appear to sing about the murder of Mrs McAreavey.

Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Michelle Gildernew tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who reported this to me tonight.

“A beautiful young woman was murdered on honeymoon and this is how loyalists “celebrate” the Queen’s jubilee.

“I have reported this to the PSNI and will be taking further action.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty wrote on social media: “Fist pumping, table banging, clapping, laughing, jeering – singing a song about the shocking murder of one of the most beautiful people you could ever meet.

“It’s so sick and shameful. Thinking about the Harte family who’ve been so strong and dignified. They do not deserve this.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “This is wrong on so many levels.

“I remember the utter devastation felt by all following the tragic killing of Michaela McAreavey.

“My thoughts are with the McAreavey and Harte family circles and I condemn this vile video.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said on Twitter that the video was “absolutely abhorrent, disgusting and shameful”.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said he was “absolutely appalled and disgusted” at the video.

TUV leader Jim Allister tweeted: “The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour.”