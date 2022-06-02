Search

02 Jun 2022

New monkeypox cases confirmed in Ireland as popular holiday destinations with highest cases named

Reporter:

David Power

02 Jun 2022 6:05 PM

Six cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed in Ireland. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed that it has now been notified of six confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ireland.

"This was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries," it said.

"For each case, Public Health is following up those who had close contact with the case while they were infectious," the HPSC.

In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about the cases will be provided. Public health risk assessments have been undertaken, and those who were in contact with the cases are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill.

The cases in Ireland come after the reporting of more than five hundred other confirmed cases of monkeypox in Europe, North America and many other countries worldwide over recent weeks.

It has also emerged that two countries that are popular holiday destinations have the highest number of cases in Europe. 

It was confirmed this week that Spain and Portugal have a combined total of 232 cases.

Portugal also confirmed that all of its 100 cases have been found in men, most of whom are aged under 40.

