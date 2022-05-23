Search

23 May 2022

'Stop using them' - Health alert issued over certain brand of Covid-19 mask

Stock image

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

23 May 2022 11:16 AM

Covid-19 masks possibly sold to people in Ireland have been the subject of a product safety information notice from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

A safety issue has been identified with the Churchill Cambridge Mask Pro Particle Filter Mask sold online on the Cambridge Mask Co platform.

The risk associated with the product is that of health, the CCPC said.

"The total filtration capacity of the mask is insufficient. Consequently, the product does not fulfil the health and safety requirements and even if combined with other recommended measures, it may not properly protect," a statement continued.

The brand is Cambridge Mask PRO. The type/number of model is Churchill. The batch number is 89NA202009. The barcode is 5060437942156.

If you have this product, you are advised to "discontinue use immediately and discard the product immediately."

"You may wish to contact the online store from where you purchased this product to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the relevant platform," the CCPC concluded.

